From the editorsi From the editors https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/da-redacao/ 10/08/2024 – 20:13

The numbers drawn this Saturday, 10th, in Mega Sena were: 08 – 11 – 19 – 39 – 47 – 48.

Caixa Econômica Federal has not yet released the distribution of the prize for Mega-Sena draw 2760 and whether there were any winners of all six numbers. The main prize is estimated at R$36,945,226 million.

+ How much do the R$38 million from Mega-Sena accumulated in savings, CDB and Tesouro Direto yield?

The next Mega-Sena draw will be on Tuesday, the 13th. Bets on Mega-Sena can be made until 7pm on the day of the draw at lottery outlets across the country, on the Loterias Caixa portal and on the Loterias Caixa app, in addition to Caixa Internet Banking for bank customers.

The minimum Mega-Sena bet costs R$5, and you have the right to choose six numbers from 1 to 60. It is worth noting that the chance of winning a bet with six numbers is 50,063,860 for each one, according to Caixa Econômica Federal.

All contests are broadcast from 8pm onwards, on Caixa’s YouTube channel.