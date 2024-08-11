From the editorsi From the editors https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/da-redacao/ 10/08/2024 – 21:57

No one guessed all six numbers in draw 2760. Mega Sena. The numbers drawn this Saturday, 10th, were: 08 – 11 – 19 – 39 – 47 – 48.

According to Caixa, the estimated grand prize for the next draw has risen to R$43 million.

Although no one got all six numbers right, 27 bets got five numbers right and will each pocket R$89,213.21.

Another 2,555 bettors got four numbers right and will each receive R$1,346.80. See the details here (in this link).

The next Mega-Sena draw will be on Tuesday, the 13th.

Bets can be placed until 7 pm on the day of the draw at lottery outlets across the country, on the Loterias Caixa portal and on the Loterias Caixa app, in addition to Caixa Internet Banking for bank customers.

The minimum Mega-Sena bet costs R$5, and you have the right to choose six numbers from 1 to 60. It is worth noting that the chance of winning a bet with six numbers is 50,063,860 for each one, according to Caixa.

All contests are broadcast from 8pm onwards, on Caixa’s YouTube channel.