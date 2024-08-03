The numbers drawn in Mega-Sena contest number 2,756 by the Caixa Econômica Federal Lottery were: 21 – 51 – 54– 37– 01– 40. It has not yet been announced whether any ticket won the prize. The article will be updated as this information is released.

Bets on Mega-Sena can be made until 7pm on the day of the draw at lottery outlets across the country, on the portal Caixa Lotteries and in the app of the same name, in addition to Caixa Internet Banking for the bank’s customers.

The minimum Mega-Sena bet costs R$5, and you have the right to choose six numbers from 1 to 60. It is worth noting that the chance of winning a bet with six numbers is 50,063,860 for each one, according to Caixa Econômica Federal.

All contests are broadcast from 8pm onwards, on Caixa’s YouTube channel.



#MegaSena #check #numbers #drawn #R6.5 #million #prize