No bettor guessed all six numbers in the 2,754th Mega-Sena draw, held this Saturday (27) at Espaço da Sorte, in São Paulo. As a result, the main prize accumulated and is estimated at R$100 million for the next draw, on Tuesday (30).

The numbers drawn were: 10 – 14 – 44 – 55 – 56 – 58

Although no one got all six numbers right, 66 got five numbers right and will each pocket R$68,839.98. Another 5,216 bettors got four numbers right and will each receive R$1,244.36. See the details here.

How to play

Bets on Mega-Sena can be made until 7pm on the day of the draw at lottery outlets across the country, on the portal Caixa Lotteries and in the Loterias Caixa app, in addition to Caixa Internet Banking for the bank’s customers.

The minimum Mega-Sena bet costs R$5, and you have the right to choose six numbers from 1 to 60. It is worth noting that the chance of winning a bet with six numbers is 50,063,860 for each one, according to Caixa Econômica Federal.