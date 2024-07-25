From the editorsi From the editors https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/da-redacao/ 07/25/2024 – 20:59

No one guessed all six numbers in the 2753rd Mega-Sena draw, held on Thursday night, the 25th.

The drawn numbers were: 06 – 26 – 31 – 46 – 52 – 55

+ What is Caixa’s most difficult lottery, which had a winner for the first time; meet the + Millionaire

According to Caixa, the estimated main prize for the next draw, on Saturday, the 27th, rose to R$72 million.

Although no one got all six numbers right, 45 got five numbers right and will each pocket R$78,111.86. Another 3,695 bettors got four numbers right and will each receive R$1,358.99. See the details here.

How to play

Bets on Mega-Sena can be made until 7pm on the day of the draw at lottery outlets across the country, on the portal Caixa Lotteries and in the Loterias Caixa app, in addition to Caixa Internet Banking for the bank’s customers.

The minimum Mega-Sena bet costs R$5, and you have the right to choose six numbers from 1 to 60. It is worth noting that the chance of winning a bet with six numbers is 50,063,860 for each one, according to Caixa Econômica Federal.