From the editorsi From the editors https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/da-redacao/ 07/20/2024 – 20:12

The numbers drawn in this Saturday, 20in Mega-Sena were: 04 – 13 – 18 – 42 – 52 – 53.

Caixa Econômica Federal has not yet released the distribution of the contest prize 2751 of Mega-Sena and if there were winners of the six numbers. The main prize is estimated at R$ 51.9 million.

+ Mega-Sena: how much does the R$53 million prize yield in savings, CDB and Tesouro Direto

The next Mega-Sena contest will be in Tuesday, 22nd. Bets on Mega-Sena can be made until 7 pm on the day of the draw at lottery outlets across the country, on the Loterias CAIXA portal and on the Loterias CAIXA app, in addition to CAIXA Internet Banking for bank customers.

The minimum Mega-Sena bet costs R$5, and you have the right to choose six numbers from 1 to 60. It is worth noting that the chance of winning a bet with six numbers is 50,063,860 for each one, according to Caixa Econômica Federal.

All competitions are broadcast from 8pm onwards, on CAIXA’s YouTube channel.