From the editorial teami From the editors https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/da-redacao/ 06/29/2024 – 20:14

The numbers drawn this Saturday, 29th, in the accumulated Mega-Sena were: 13 – 25 – 27 – 30 -37 – 53.

Caixa Econômica Federal has not yet released the distribution of the prize for Mega-Sena contest 2743 and whether there were winners of the six numbers.

+ How much does the R$ 110 million Mega-Sena accumulated in savings and other investments yield?

The last time there was a winner of the main prize was on June 8, when a bet from Ponta Grossa (PR) took home a prize of R$114.1 million.

The next Mega-Sena draw will be on Tuesday, the 2nd. Bets on Mega-Sena can be made until 7pm on the day of the draw at lottery outlets across the country, on the portal CAIXA Lotteries and in the Loterias CAIXA app, in addition to CAIXA Internet Banking for the bank’s customers.

The minimum Mega-Sena bet costs R$5, and you have the right to choose six tens from 1 to 60. It is worth mentioning that the chance of success for a bet with six tens is 50,063,860 for each one, according to Caixa Federal Economic.

All competitions are broadcast from 8pm on the CAIXA channel on YouTube.