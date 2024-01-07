A single bet made in Rio de Janeiro won a prize of R$6.4 million from Mega-Sena. The draw for contest 2672 took place on Saturday night (6), in São Paulo.

The dozens drawn were: 10 – 13 – 20 – 40 – 43 – 56.

According to Caixa Econômica Federal, 22 bets took R$88,421.09 when they hit the corner (five of the six numbers drawn). Also 2,413 bets won the court and will receive R$ 1,151.65

The next Mega-Sena draw will be held on Tuesday (9). The estimated prize is R$3 million.



