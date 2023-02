A15 Before the truck drove off the viaduct, it first rammed Zenith’s car: ‘Looked like a movie’

“I saw it coming towards me and thought: it can’t be?” Zenith Schmitz was on the emergency lane of the A15 with car trouble on Monday when he saw a swaying truck looming. Before he knew it, the truck slammed into his Audi, after which the truck flew off the viaduct and landed on top of a passenger van.