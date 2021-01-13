350 defendants, 400 lawyers and 900 witnesses. A process without comparison is the one that begins this January 13 in Calabria, in southern Italy, against the ‘Ndrangheta, the most powerful of the Italian mafias that controls the cocaine trafficking in Europe.

Members of the criminal group sit on the dock, including Chief Luigi Mancuso, who has already spent more than 20 years in jail. But also local elected authorities, officials, police and even businessmen.

Most of the defendants were arrested during police raids in December 2019 in Italy, Germany, Switzerland and Bulgaria. Among the crimes they are accused of are mafia association, murder and attempted murder, drug trafficking, usury, abuse of power, suspicion and money laundering.

The ‘Ndrangheta severely punishes its’ repentants’. But despite this, 58 witnesses agreed to break the omerta and reveal the secrets of the Mancuso clan.

For this mega-process, a call center has been transformed into a courtroom. This process is only comparable in size to that of 1986-1987 that took place in Palermo against the Sicilian Cosa Nostra. After that trial, 338 of the defendants were convicted, and judges Giovanni Falcone and Paolo Borsellino, assassinated by the mafia.

50 billion euros of annual profit

The Calabrian mafia has permeated all spheres of public life: mayors, hospitals, cemeteries, police and even the courts.

According to experts, the clan is made up of 150 families and about 6,000 members and associates in Calabria. They even have members in the world, specifically in South America and New York. It is estimated that the clan annually produces about 50 billion euros, according to the figures of the Catanzaro prosecutor leading the investigation, Nicola Gratteri.

The prosecutor considers the ‘Ndrangheta to be the richest organization in the world.

Prosecutor Gratteri: “People prefer to follow the example of the cunning”

Gratteri, who lives under police protection and has been attacked from various fronts for having accused various politicians and public figures, sees the mafia as a problem in Italian society.

Invited to the television program “Article 21”, on public television in Calabria at the end of last year, the prosecutor warned that for at least 20 years there has been a strong “moral and ethical decline in the Italian population, which It grows parallel to the growth of the globalization of the mafias. “

“In the Italian system”, according to the prosecutor, “you are more valued for what you have and not for what you are. A lifestyle in which people prefer to take as an example the cunning, who sit on the great tables of power, along with professionals, aristocrats and, as polls show, even the ‘Ndrangheta’.

During the program the inhabitants of Calabria sent their questions to the magistrate, who recently published the book Illegal oxygen together with the writer Antonio Nicaso, who warns about the poor state of the local health system where the pandemic has revealed the infiltration of the mafia in a system where many hospitals have been built but have never been opened.

“We need to understand who has the real power,” Gratteri replied. “The majority of the population of Calabria is serious and honest, but the minority, which is dishonest, is much more organized and strong. Many collaborators of justice admit that in many areas of Calabria, the mafias have total control of the State, but for that very reason it is time to make a revolution, “he said.

“The ‘Ndrangheta is not going away”

According to Nicola Lo Torto, one of the defense attorneys, “if this process does not end with numerous convictions, it will be considered a failure” by the general public.

For his part, Federico Varese, professor of criminology at the University of Oxford, quoted by the AFP agency, assures that although the process is a success, the ‘Ndrangheta will not disappear: “we can lock the gangsters in jail, but if we don’t cut the roots of their existence, they will simply reproduce ”.

With AFP and local media