new Delhi: From today, preparations will be started to deliver Corona vaccine to every corner of the country. A two-day dry run will be conducted from today to take stock of preparations before the corona vaccine in Punjab, Assam, Andhra Pradesh and Gujarat. This dry run will be done at five places in two districts of these four states. The purpose of this dry run is to take stock of all the preparations before vaccination and improve them if there is any deficiency. At the same time, planning, implementation or reporting mechanisms have to be seen and improved. The dry run will include important issues such as cold storage and transportation for the corona vaccine, crowd management at test session sites, social distance.

During this time, the operational feeability, field planning and implementation of the specially made Co-WIN app will be done to give the vaccine. This will be a mock drill. During this time everything will be done as it would be during vaccination, but vaccine will not be given.

According to operational guidelines, during the dry run-

Planning and preparing.

To test the Co Win app application and upload the data of the health care worker.

Session planning and Vaccinator deployment.

Bringing the vaccine to the vaccination site and carrying out a logistic check and giving it through the Co Win app.

Vaccination and report on session site.

After this, feedback will have to be given by meeting block, district and state review and if there is any shortage then it will be reported. The test link of Co-WIN (www.Uat.co-vin.in) and (www.app.uat.co-vin.in) will be kept ready for Vaccinator (ANM) for dry run.

25 healthcare workers identified for one session

25 test beneficiaries (healthcare workers) have been identified for each dry run in the five session locations. Details of the test beneficiaries will be present on the site at the dry run session site. At the same time, SMS will also be tested through the Co-WIN app, which will contain information about the next vaccination. Session flow will be assessed with dummy beneficiaries (health care worker). No vaccine will be given during this time, but the whole process will be done as it would be during vaccination.

First 25 dummy health care workers will visit this site in two hours. After this, the first vaccination officer will match the beneficiaries name to the list. The second vaccination officer will verify it through the Co-WIN app. After this, the vaccination officer will vaccinate the dummy. The vaccination officer will then report the vaccination to the Co Win app.

Incidence of side effects will be reported on the Co Win app

The third and fourth vaccination officers will manage crowd management, support IPC (Inter Process Communication) messaging, and Vaccinator. Beneficiary will wait 30 minutes after vaccination. During this time, after the vaccination of two or three dummy adverse effects, if any side effects occur, then they will be reported on the Co Win app from the session site.

