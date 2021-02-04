Suddenly, the area of ​​San Juan Avenue that intersects with the beginning of 9 de Julio Avenue, in the Constitución neighborhood, was filled with agents of the City Police: they were trying to prevent a group of protesters from cut the rise to the highway in rush hour.

The traffic chaos and Lima street full of patrol cars and police mobiles, also fire trucks, was just one of the postcards this Thursday evening in the Constitución area.

About 100 members of the Movement “MT La Dignidad” they were concentrated under the rise of the freeway, right in front of one of the entrances of El Trece.

Members of the “MT La Dignidad” Movement under the highway. Photo: Capture TN. Photo: Capture TN

The idea of ​​the protesters? to March to the city of La Plata to continue the protest there, according to police sources.

Given this, a mega police operation was armed to prevent that the protesters take and block the highway.

News in development