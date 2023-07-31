Bolivia deployed a major police operation to try to arrest the Uruguayan Sebastián Enrique Marset Cabrera, an alleged drug lord wanted by the Justice in several countries, an official source reported this Sunday.

The Minister of Government (Interior), Eduardo del Castillo, indicated that since Saturday “a series of raids have been carried out in the department of Santa Cruz”, east of the country and on the border with Brazil and Paraguay, in search of Marset.

He explained that the goal is the capture of “Sebastián Enrique Marset Cabrera, a drug trafficker of high value for our entire region and the entire world.”

Del Castillo added that “this subject is being sought by Interpol, the DEA, by the countries of the region, such as Uruguay, Brazil and also Paraguay.”

“We have mobilized more than 2,250 police officers, more than 144 motorized, we have carried out more than 23 operations, six raids and the arrest of 12 people,” the chief listed.

The official recounted that during the 32-year-old Marset’s flight, a Bolivian police officer “was kidnapped,” apparently by his security guard, but “was later released.”

Sebastián Marset Cabrera, “with multiple nationalities”, is “still” in the department of Santa Cruz, along with his wife and three children, said the official.

“These subjects (Marset and his wife) would be hiding in the department of Santa Cruz, along with three minors who would be their children,” said Del Castillo.

“In the next few hours we will achieve the apprehension of Mr. Sebastián Enrique Marset Cabrera,” said the Bolivian official.

The police operations continued this Sunday in Santa Cruz, the most thriving city in Bolivia, where 1.9 million people reside, an AFP videographer confirmed.

Dozens of policemen moved through the city in vans and police patrols, in the context of raids and raids.

In an exclusive neighborhood of the city, the heavily armed uniformed men and the prosecutor’s office entered a luxurious home in search of clues that would help find the Uruguayan.

At the end of the day, Minister del Castillo gave more information about the raids and indicated that they found 17 rifles, a pistol, 1,915 ammunition, bulletproof vests, 31 cars, a motorcycle and other vehicles.

Football club owner

According to the first investigations, Marset Cabrera would have entered Bolivia last September and would have developed a social activity, even appearing as the owner of a soccer club in the second division of that region.

His name is associated with the death in Colombia of the Paraguayan anti-mafia prosecutor Marcelo Pecci, in May 2022, as one of the masterminds of the crime.

This photo released by the Bolivian Ministry of Government shows weapons and drugs seized from a house searched by anti-narcotics police during an operation to try to arrest Uruguayan Sebastián Marset in Santa Cruz, Bolivia, on July 30, 2023. AFP – HANDOUT

Two Colombian brothers who planned the assassination of the Paraguayan prosecutor and paid the hit man who shot him on a Colombian beach in 2022 were sentenced last May in Colombia to 25 years and six months in prison.

The Colombian court sentenced Andrés and Ramón Pérez Hoyos for their participation in the planning, financing and logistics of the prosecutor’s crime.

According to the Colombian prosecutor’s office, they paid some $340,000 to the gunman who opened fire on Pecci on the island of Barú, near the Caribbean city, on May 10 of last year.

Pecci, 45, was enjoying his honeymoon with his wife, Paraguayan journalist Claudia Aguilera, who was pregnant.

Last year, Colombian media and President Gustavo Petro himself had pointed to the Paraguayan Miguel Insfrán, alias ‘Uncle Rico’, and the Uruguayan Marset, as the alleged masterminds of the murder.

With a ten-year record linked to drug trafficking, Marset has been on the run since he left the United Arab Emirates with a Uruguayan passport at the end of 2021, where he was detained for carrying false Paraguayan documentation.

