The United Arab Emirates are known for major projects. Many old stars end their careers in the desert – including princely remuneration. Now the trail of the next star leads to Saudi Arabia. As the IMAGE reported Juan Mata could change the continent – an unbelievable offer attracts the Spaniard, who still has a contract until 2021 Manchester United is bound.
In the Premier League, Juan Mata hardly gets a chance. The now 32-year-old 2010 world champion no longer plays an important role in the Manchester United squad. In his last year of contract in England, the prospects for the Spaniard are anything but good. Only in the EFL Cup was Mata on the pitch for two games – in the Premier League the veteran could not record a single minute of play.
Now the money lures the playmaker. As the IMAGE reported Mata to have received an incredible offer from the desert.
The IMAGE refers in Fall-Mata to the podcast of transfer expert Ian McGarry, who confirmed the offer from Saudi Arabia: “Juan Mata has a very lucrative offer from the League of Saudi Arabia.” And that’s not all – it was said that a farewell to Mata from England was not unlikely: “We are sure that this offer exists. His father, who also advises him, is confident that Manchester United would let him go.” .
Mata, who moved from Chelsea to Manchester in 2014, has played 257 games for Man United so far. The noble technician scored 50 goals in the Reds dress and prepared 45 more goals – slowly but surely, the 41-time national player of Spain seems to be replaced by the younger generation.
The Matas working paper in Manchester is still valid until 2021 – with an option for another year.
However, there is now a mega offer from Saudi Arabia. Reports of the IMAGE According to the Spaniard, a 16 million offer was made. Accordingly, Mata would earn a princely 16 million euros net a year if he switched to the desert. That would be a weekly income of at least 250,000 euros. Which club is behind this offer is unclear.
The fact is: Juan Mata is fan favorite at United, but can only calculate limited chances of regular playing times. From a sporting point of view, the step to Saudi Arabia would most likely not be very attractive, but financially the adventure could be doubly worthwhile.
So does the Spaniard follow the call of money? A difficult decision lies ahead for Juan Mata.
