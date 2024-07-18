Home page World

From: John Welte

Press Split

After heavy thunderstorms, several mudslides caused severe damage in the South Tyrolean Dolomites. The road to a popular mountain inn was buried.

Enneberg – The Dolomites in South Tyrol and the neighboring Italian provinces of Trentino and Veneto are a paradise for hikers and mountaineers. But the pale peaks have been hit by one storm after another this summer. Storms and floods keep causing new damage, but mudslides in particular are causing dramatic operations by rescue organizations.

After the mudslide near Enneberg, torrent workers are clearing away 15,000 to 20,000 cubic metres of material with four excavators. © LPA/State Office for Torrent and Avalanche Control East in the Agency for Civil Protection

Heavy thunderstorms in South Tyrol again – mountain slopes slide due to heavy rainfall

On Tuesday evening (16 July) it happened again, heavy rainfall caused several mountain slopes to slide: “Yesterday afternoon the mudslide was already moving on the Ciamaor stream or Foscedura stream in St. Vigil in Enneberg,” reports technician Michael Baumgartner from the State Office for Torrent and Avalanche Control East, “shortly after 7.30 p.m. we were alerted because the mudslide had started.”

The municipal road from St. Vigil in Enneberg to Pederü had to be closed overnight. The toll road leads to the Pederü mountain hut at an altitude of 1,548 metres at the upper end of the Rautal in the Fanes-Sennes-Prags Nature Park, a popular starting point for mountain hikes.

Mudslide pours into Dolomite valley and swallows road – 20,000 cubic metres of material removed

That same night, the Province of South Tyrol, in consultation with the municipality and the volunteer fire department, sent an excavator to the scene to at least ensure that the stream could flow under the bridge again. On Wednesday morning, the torrent workers were also busy removing around 15,000 to 20,000 cubic meters of material with four excavators.

There was also a lot to do in other valleys: In the Rotwandbach in the municipality of Rasen-Antholz, a mudslide occurred at the level of the Antholzer See, but the road to the famous Stallersattel was not buried. In the Weißenbach in Mittewald in the municipality of Franzensfeste, a retention basin held huge amounts of mudslide material in a large retention basin. The road to Pederü was reopened to traffic at 8.15 a.m. on Wednesday, but there are disruptions due to the excavation work.

Only recently, a storm caused severe damage in towns along the Brenner motorway. In Austria, holidaymakers were even trapped by mudslides. In the Silvretta, rockfalls and mudslides blocked the road from the Montafon to the Bielerhöhe for months.