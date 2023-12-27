This December 26 a new lottery draw was held Mega Millions, which accumulates an estimated jackpot of US$92,000,000 for its next edition. In this draw, winners can multiply their prize by purchasing the Megaplier, a more expensive ticket than the regular one, which delivers a larger sum of money to those who manage to match the numbers.

Drawings are held on Tuesdays and Fridays of each week., at 11 pm Eastern and 8 pm Pacific. The sale is made in 45 US states and gives the possibility of trying your luck and having the chance to win a million-dollar sum.

Mega Millions results for December 26

On their official website, The lottery reported that the winning Mega Millions numbers were 8, 10, 22, 58, 64 and 21 with the last number corresponding to the Mega Ball. The first prize, which could win the total prize pool of US$73,000,000, was left vacant. Two buyers from Missouri took home second prize, with a pot of US$1,000,000.

Mega Millions winning numbers for December 26

There were 14 winners of US$10,000, who matched four numbers and the Mega Ball, and there were four winners of the Megaplier 3X, who won US$30,000 each. The next drawing, which will take place next Friday, December 1st, will have an estimated jackpot of US$92,000,000.

How to play the Mega Millions lottery in the United States?

Tickets, which cost US$2, can be purchased in different ways. With this payment, five different numbers between 1 and 70 must be chosen for the white balls; and then one more between 1 and 25 for the golden Mega Ball, which has a higher value than the rest. Tickets are purchased in person at authorized lottery agencies.

How to win Mega Millions lottery prizes?

To win the total jackpot, all six numbers must be matched. However, prizes are also awarded for smaller combinations, which increase in value if they hit the golden ball. To multiply your winnings, you can choose to buy the Megaplier, a ticket that costs an extra dollar, but that multiplies your acquired winnings by three.

How to play the Mega Millions lottery in Colombia?

The regulations of the US lottery do not establish that you have to be a US citizen to play or collect a prize, so it is possible to play from Colombia and other countries. To do it virtually, there are two ways: with a third party or through a bet.

The first involves contacting a lottery agent who will go in person to buy the ticket. The disadvantage in this case is that the messenger will charge a commission on the eventual prize that the user wins.