There were many surprises in the Mega Millions drawing on March 26. The jackpot was drawn after 31 drawings, “there were a total of 3,693,854 winning tickets,” the lottery revealed in a statement. The winning numbers were: 7, 11, 22, 29, 38 and the golden Mega Ball 4. On this occasion, 13 tickets matched the five white balls to win the second prize of the game, two were registered in Florida.

Of the 13 winners, one in New York took home US$2,000,000, having purchased the Megaplier multiplier, which costs US$1; while the other 12, located in California, Colorado, Florida, Georgia, Illinois, Indiana, Michigan, New York and Ohio, will be able to collect US$1,000,000 each.

The winning tickets sold in Florida cost $2 each and were purchased independently. According to the organization, The players purchased the tickets at the Murphy USA service station, on Mike Stewart Drive in Crawfordville, and at the Publix store on Roosevelt Boulevardin Jacksonville.

A $1,000,000 prize-winning ticket was sold at Murphy USA on Mike Stewart Drive in Crawfordville. Photo:www.google.com/maps Share

The winner, who purchased his ticket in Crawfordville, Wakulla County, He chose to let chance choose the numbers of his throw and chose the option that the same machine will generate a random combination, as identified by the Florida Lottery. In the case of the player who purchased his ticket at the Publix, he did so by choosing the numbers and filling out a form.

This It is not the first time that a lottery winner has been recorded as having bought his ticket at Publix from Roosevelt Boulevard. Last August, a winning ticket for the jackpot of US$39,000,000 was sold in that same store, however, the Mega Millions player did not claim his prize within the designated period of 180 days, explains local media Jacksonville.

Last August 15, a winning ticket was also recorded and sold at the Publix on Roosevelt Boulevard in Jacksonville. Photo:www.google.com/maps Share

What will happen to the Mega Millions pool?



Once the jackpot has been awarded, In the next drawing, which will take place on Friday, March 29, a jackpot of US$20,000,000 will be played, which will go increasing if a winner is not registered. Drawings take place every Tuesday and Friday in Atlanta, Georgia at 11 PM Eastern Time. “The overall odds of winning any Mega Millions prize are 1 in 24; the odds of winning the jackpot are 1 in 302,575,350,” according to the site.

How to play the Mega Millions lottery?



For US$2 the player can choose five different numbers, between one and 70, which correspond to the white balls; and one more, between one and 25 for the Mega ball. To win the jackpot, you must match the combination of all six numbers. However, prizes of different amounts are awarded to those who match different combinations. To multiply your earnings, you can also purchase the Megaplier option, for an extra dollar.

How to play the Mega Millions lottery in Colombia?



The regulations of the US lottery do not establish that you have to be a US citizen to play or collect a prize, so it is possible to play from Colombia and other countries. To do it virtually, there are two ways: with a third party or through a betting site.