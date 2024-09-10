A man who resides in the southern state of Texas, United Statesbought a ticket at a Stripes convenience store and managed to guess the numbers of the white balls of the Mega Millions Lottery which took place last Friday, September 6, to become a millionaire with a profit of US$1,000,000.

Although all lottery players dream of winning a prize that will make them millionaires overnight, few are the lucky ones who guess the numbers correctly. Recently, one player managed to guess the numbers correctly. the Mega Millions lottery combination last Friday, whose winning numbers were 6, 23, 41, 59 and 63and the Mega Ball was 25.

The ticket It was purchased at the Stripes convenience store located on North Dallas Avenue in Lamesaabout 60 miles south of Lubbock. After learning of the prize that the winner of last Friday’s drawing will receive, the store attracted players’ attention by selling the lucky ticket, which will make the player a millionaire when he or she claims the prize.

Still The winner did not show up at the Texas Lottery officesand for You have 180 days to claim your prize from the date the contest was held.The winner also has three alternatives to claim the prize: go to their local claim center, go to the Texas Lottery Commission headquarters in Austin, or complete an online claim form and then print it out by mail.

Additional winners of the Mega Millions drawing in Texas

Although the man who won the US$1,000,000 prize made headlines for the astronomical amount he will receive, He was not the only winner of the Mega Millions drawing held last Friday in Texas.

The winners of the Mega Millions drawing last Friday, September 6 in Texas. Photo:Mega Millions Share

On its official website, the Mega Millions lottery reported that Three people won a prize of US$10,000 each for matching four of the white balls and the Mega Ball number, while Another 102 players in the state won US$500 for getting four out of five right, and a total of 144,213 players will receive minor prizes.