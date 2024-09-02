According to the criteria of
How to play Mega Millions lottery in the United States?
Tickets to participate in the Mega Millions lottery is available in 45 states from the United States and awards millions in prizes.
To participate, you must choose five numbers between 1 and 70. for the white balls, plus an additional number that corresponds to the golden Megaball, in which case the numbers to choose from range from 1 to 25.
In this draw the overall odds of winning a prize are 1 in 24. There are nine ways to win, from $2 to the jackpot worth millions. In fact, a person can win only by matching the golden Megaball.
You also have the option to choose the Mega Player, which allows you to multiply prize winnings by 2, 3, 4 or 5, that do not correspond to the jackpot. To have this option you must pay US$1 or more
The jackpot varies over time, is cumulative and depends on the number of sales. Drawings are held every Tuesday and Friday at 11 PM Eastern Time at our headquarters in Atlanta, Georgia.
It must be said that Lottery winners have an average of 90 days to claim their prize., Just like the person who bought the ticket in Florida, who still has enough time to go directly to the lottery offices, because when it comes to that type of amount it is not possible to make a claim with the authorized distributors.
