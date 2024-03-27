This March 26, a new Mega Millions lottery draw was held, which offered a jackpot of US$1,130,000,000 which a lucky winner from New Jersey has won. The figure is the fifth highest in the history of the game, which also had other winners in California, Colorado, Florida, Georgia, Illinois, Indiana, Michigan, New York and Ohio.

Drawings take place on Tuesdays and Fridays of each week, at 11 pm Eastern and 8 pm Pacific. The sale is made in 45 states of the USA and gives the possibility of trying your luck and have the chance to win a million-dollar sum.

Mega Millions lottery results for March 26

On its official website, the lottery reported that The Mega Millions winning numbers were 7, 11, 22, 29, 38 and 4, with the last number corresponding to the Mega Ball. The first prize, which could win the total prize pool of US$1,130,000,000, will go to a person who bought their ticket at a Shoprite Liquors store in Neptune, New Jersey.

The winner is estimated to walk away with $537,500,000 in cash, before taxes, representing the eighth-largest jackpot in U.S. lottery history. In fact, Mega Millions highlighted that it is the only lottery game that has produced six jackpots exceeding one billion dollars each.

But, In addition to the jackpot winner, there were a total of 3,693,853 winning tickets. Thirteen tickets matched the five white balls to win the game's second-tier prize. One, sold in New York, for US$2,000,000 because it included the optional Megaplier. The other 12 second-level prizes will get US$1,000,000 each and were won in California, Colorado, two in Florida, two in Georgia, Illinois, Indiana, Michigan, New York and Ohio.

The jackpot for the next drawing on Friday, March 29 is restored to its initial value of US$20,000,000.

The Mega Millions winners for March 26. Photo:megamillions.com Share

How to play the Mega Millions lottery in the United States?



Tickets, which cost US$2, can be purchased in different ways. With this payment, five different numbers between 1 and 70 must be chosen for the white balls; and then one more between 1 and 25 for the golden Mega Ball, which has a higher value than the rest. Tickets are purchased in person at authorized lottery agencies.

How to win Mega Millions lottery prizes?



To win the total jackpot, all six numbers must be matched. However, Prizes are also awarded for smaller combinations, which increase their value if they hit the golden ball. To multiply your winnings, you can choose to buy the Megaplier, a ticket that costs an extra dollar but multiplies your acquired winnings by three.

How to play the Mega Millions lottery in Colombia?



The US lottery regulations do not establish that you have to be a US citizen to play or collect a prize, so it is possible to play from Colombia and other countries. To do it virtually, there are two ways: with a third party or through a bet.

The first involves contacting a lottery agent who will go in person to buy the ticket. The disadvantage in this case is that the messenger will charge a commission on the eventual prize that the user wins.

The other possibility involves betting the winning numbers on a platform, as if it were a sports bet. In this case there will be no ticket, but the chances of winning a prize are the same.