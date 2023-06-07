The free to play MEGA MAN X DiVE he will finish his services next time September 27thas announced by CAPCOM. First launched on App Store And Google Play in March 2020, MEGA MAN X DiVE it also came up Steam the following year, in September 2021.

The closure will affect the iOS and Android versions operated by Capcom Taiwan and the global PC versionwhile from a message released on Twitter by the official account it seems that the North American and European versions distributed by Nebulajoy for iOS and Android will still remain online for an indefinite time yet.

Source: CAPCOM Street Gematsu