CAPCOM announced the release date for MEGA MAN X DiVE Offline, full version of the free-to-play title whose servers will close next month. The offline version will be available at iOS, Android and for pc through Steam from next September 1st priced at €29.99.

It will be possible to transfer all the data of the free-to-play version into it. We present the announcement trailer below.

MEGA MAN X DiVE Offline – Trailer

Source: CAPCOM Street Gematsu