CAPCOM has released the launch trailer for MEGA MAN X DiVE Offlineavailable from today on PC and on iOS and Android devices. As previously anticipated, it will be possible to purchase the title at introductory price of €29.99. All players of the free-to-play version will be able to keep the progress made transferring the save to the offline version.

We leave you now with the launch trailer for MEGA MAN X DiVE Offline, below which you can find out more details thanks to the press release released by the software house. Good vision!

Explore cyberspace today with MEGA MAN™ X DiVE Offline! Milan (September 1, 2023) – Charge up your Mega Buster and get ready to dive into battle: MEGA MAN™ X DiVE Offline is available today on PC via Steam, iOS and Android! With the help of familiar fighters and new Hunters, DiVE delves into an encrypted cyberspace world known as the Deep Log to recover lost data from the Mega Man™ X series. In MEGA MAN X DiVE Offlinean unknown bug has corrupted the game data in the Deep Log, erasing the memories of the series Mega Man X! To uncover the truth behind this mysterious bug, the player, under the guidance of a navigator named RiCO, takes control of Hunter Programs based on popular characters from all series of Mega Manincluding X, Zero, Axl, Vile, Alia, Sigma and other fan favorites, to defeat enemy Maverick viruses and restore Deep Log files. With over 900 playable levels and over 100 customizable characters such as Iris, Tron Bonne, MegaMan.EXE and many more, MEGA MAN X DiVE Offline allows Hunters to better explore the Deep Log. Hunters can participate in a variety of different missions and receive rewards for completing them! These rewards unlock and upgrade characters, weapons, armor, chips, and cards to raise Hunters to max level for use in future missions. These include Event Stages, Boss Challenges, Timed Missions and more! Hunters can also explore different modes in MEGA MAN X DiVE Offline. In Story Mode, Hunters can complete stages and progress through the story by earning experience points and obtaining materials to level up characters or weapons! Event Mode also allows the most dedicated Hunters to find additional story and sub-story based stages Mega Man Battle Network, Mega Man Legends and other games of Mega Man, while also collecting character data shards to further upgrade items. In Challenge Mode, Hunters can ride the Jakob Orbital Elevator to gain power-ups and special abilities by completing various challenges, timed attacks, and more! For more information, visit the official site Of MEGA MAN X DiVE Offline.

Source: CAPCOM