At midnight between June 12-13, 2023. Capcom aired their showcase where they presented Mega Man X Dive Offline for PC and mobile, arriving in 2023.

Mega Man X Dive was an online game born for mobile that will be taken offline in September 2023. In our review we explained that “It cannot be said that Mega Man X Dive is not a heartfelt homage to the Capcom series, but the changes imposed to be able to include the gacha dynamics and making it functional on mobile platforms lead it to be a fundamentally different game from the tradition.Compared to other similar operations, there is a remarkable care in the reconstruction of characters and levels, although the charm of the bitmap is quite another thing, as well as a genuine attempt to keep gameplay elements close to the classic ones, but the problem is that this series is historically linked to skill, timing and precision in movements. If all these elements are nerfed, the result is a game that really has nothing to do with Mega Man, while remaining a good homage to the series.”

Mega Man X Dive Offline will be an offline playable version, as it is easy to understand from the name itself. It will allow you to use multiple characters from the saga in one side scrolling action game.