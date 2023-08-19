













Mega Man X Dive Offline already has a release date on PC and mobile









Mega Man X DiVE Offline invites the Maverick Hunters to embark on a digital journey through the universe of the Mega Man X series to investigate a failure in game data that corrupted the Deep Log.

Set in a dynamic and ever-evolving world, the Maverick Hunters follow RiCO to restore order to cyberspace. Take control of fan-favorite characters like X, Zero, Axl, Alia, Vile and more to defeat the Mavericks and save the Deep Log through over 900 scenarios.

Earn rewards and customize over 100 playable characters, empowering them with weapons, armor, chips, and cards to help overcome any challenge.

What game modes come in Mega Man X DiVE Offline?

Mega Man X DiVE Offline offers a wide variety of modes:

History mode : Go through a variety of scenarios and earn experience points to level up your characters and weapons.

: Go through a variety of scenarios and earn experience points to level up your characters and weapons. Event mode : Play extra story scenarios and sub-stories based on fan-favorite Mega Man™ games.

: Play extra story scenarios and sub-stories based on fan-favorite Mega Man™ games. challenge mode: Beat difficult missions, such as time trials, to progress through the levels of the data-verse and travel to the Jakob Orbital Elevator.

Those who want to pre-order Mega Man X DiVE Offline can find it at the time of publication of this note on Steam for a suggested price of US$29.99 or MXN$580*.

