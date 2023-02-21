Something that is well known is that the world of Minecraft It is quite diverse as far as modifications are concerned, this goes for those who use the open mode of the game but there are also official collaborations such as that of Mario and sonic. Thus, a few hours ago it was confirmed that another classic saga joins the world of cubes, specifically it is about Mega man X.

The franchise of Capcom reveals through a new video that will join the game of Mojang with the arrival of Skinsspecial missions and even the soundtrack of that installment that took its first steps in the super nintendoor to go through PlayStation and culminate in ps2. Undoubtedly, something that lovers of this character will appreciate due to the absence of games.

Go Mega with the official @Megaman X Minecraft world inspired by Capcom’s beloved game series! Explore iconic levels, 14 new skins, and the Mega Man X soundtrack! https://t.co/0Ib1SZTaWj pic.twitter.com/kTBFgftudB —Minecraft (@Minecraft) February 21, 2023

The best thing is that users will not have to wait so long to acquire their collaboration objects from Minecraft with mega man x And it is that you can already buy the package in the digital store within the same game of Mojang. So adventures await for those willing to shell out the extra for this interesting partnership.

Remember that Minecraft Is available in PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, Nintendo Switch and PC.

Via: Minecraft

Editor’s note: It’s kind of sad that it’s the only way Mega Man X is present in gaming today. For now the franchise is totally suspended, only the Mega Man Battle Network compilation will be released, but there is nothing else on the horizon.