CAPCOM brings to the net a brand new trailer dedicated to the collection Mega Man Battle Network Legacy Collection, introducing two other features that we will find inside. In particular, these features are:

Mega Man Battle Network Legacy Collection is coming from April 14th on Playstation 4, Nintendo Switchand pc Street Steam (Vol. 1, Vol. 2).

Milan (9 March 2023) – Today’s Capcom Spotlight gave viewers a glimpse of what’s coming to the world of Capcom! The digital broadcast unveiled new updates on upcoming titles, including an exciting demo of Resident Evil™ 4 out today, the latest dinosaur predictions for the launch of Exoprimal™ on July 14th and its Open Beta Test coming next week, as well as the announcement of the release date of the revival of Ghost Trick™: Phantom Detective, arriving on June 30th. The Capcom Spotlight event also confirmed that the expansion Monster Hunter™ Rise: Sunbreak will spread its wings on Xbox Series X|S and PlayStation™ systems on April 28, new game features were also shared Mega Man™ Battle Network Legacy Collectionthe latest game commentator by has been introduced Street Fighter™ 6 and so on!

The Resident Evil 4 Demo is available today!

The producer of Resident Evil 4Yoshiaki Hirabayashi, joined the presentation to announce that the Resident Evil 4 Chainsaw Demo will be available today! There are no limits to the number of times players can experience this new retelling of Leon’s first steps in the mysterious European village. The Chainsaw Demo will be available for PlayStation®5, PlayStation®4, Xbox Series X|S and PC via Steam.

We hope the Chainsaw Demo will prepare fans for the horrors to come when Resident Evil 4 will be released on March 24, 2023 for PlayStation®5, PlayStation®4, Xbox Series X|S and PC via Steam. In addition to the Standard Edition, Resident Evil 4 launches with a digital “Deluxe Edition”. The Deluxe Edition offers additional game content, including costumes, weapons, a treasure map and more. Those who pre-order the Standard Edition will receive in-game rewards, including “Golden Briefcase” and “Charm: Pistol Ammo”, while pre-orders of the Deluxe Edition also include “Classic Briefcase” and “Charm: Green Plant”. These customization items offer specific in-game abilities when equipped.

Exoprimal arriving July 14th

Today’s dinosaur predictions have revealed that Exoprimal will arrive on July 14, 2023 on Xbox Series X | S, Xbox One, Windows, PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4 and PC via Steam. The team-based online action game will be available from day one on Xbox Game Pass for console, PC and Cloud. Capcom Spotlight also introduced new Exosuits, dinosaurs and the upcoming Open Beta Test.

The Open Beta Test (OBT) of Exoprimal will take place next week. The wargames will run from Friday 17 March at 01:00 in the morning until Monday 20 March at 00:00 in the morning on all platforms. The OBT will feature cross-platform matchmaking, allowing Exofighter squads to compete against rival units on other systems. Players will also have the opportunity to try out all 10 Exosuits, including the two unveiled today. As a special bonus, all OBT participants will qualify to receive an Aibius Medal charm to be equipped in their protective suits in the full game.

Krieger and Nimbus are the latest Exosuits to join the action. Each model has unique powers to assist their allies on the battlefield. Krieger has a heavy arsenal designed to stop enemies. This massive Tank-type protective suit wields heavy artillery to protect the squad with formidable suppressive firepower. Nimbus is a highly mobile Support-type Exosuit. This rollerblading gunslinger can rush into combat with guns blazing or wade through swarms of dinosaurs to heal injured teammates.

The broadcast also unveiled new prehistoric threats that Exofighters must face as they search for a way to escape the sinister AI Leviathan’s time warp experiments. The armored Stegosaurus has returned from the past with the strange new ability to disarm Exosuits with its roars. Also, watch out for Sinornithosaurus! These winged beasts may be small, but they move in packs and hang onto Exosuits to hold them back. Additionally, there are two other mutant variants joining the fray: the Stealth Neosaur and the Cryo Neosaur, which use invisibility and ice attacks to cause chaos and a state of shock in the Exofighters.

Pre-orders for Exoprimal launch today and include three Exosuit skins as a special bonus. In addition to the Standard Edition, a digital “Deluxe Edition” is available, which includes the “Head Start Kit” plus the “Survival Pass Season 1: Premium Tier” as a limited-time bonus. The Head Start Kit contains three more Exosuit skins and early unlock tickets for Nimbus, Vigilant and Murasame. These Exosuits can also be unlocked by playing the Standard Edition. The Survival Pass rewards players for their progress through the game and has both free and premium tiers. The Premium tier of Season 1 offers an additional 19 Exosuit skins, 10 weapon skins, 4 emotes, 3 decals and more.

Note: To play Exoprimal a CAPCOM ID is required.

Ghost Trick: Phantom Detective arriving June 30th

Get ready for a night full of mysteries and secrets to unravel with the revival of Ghost Trick: Phantom Detective out worldwide on June 30, 2023! He participates in Sissel’s exciting adventure as she navigates the world as a spirit stranded on Earth. Originally released on the Nintendo DS™ and created by the legendary director of Ace Attorney™Shu Takumi, this remaster includes stunning updated high-resolution graphics, rearranged music tracks, unique illustrations, trophies and much more for the most skilled detectives who will play it on PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch™ and PC via Steam.

Players can enjoy new features that bring them back to life Ghost Trick: Phantom Detectiveincluding tons of never-before-seen artwork, newly arranged versions of all 37 tracks from the original game, and a brand-new song from the composer of Ace Attorney, Masakazu Sugimori, to celebrate the release! Trophies can also be won by solving different levels of the game as well as new Ghost Puzzles! Ghost Trick: Phantom Detective features 1080p/60fps visuals and user interface optimized for both controllers and touch screens (only applicable for platforms with built-in touch screen functionality).

Special pre-order bonuses are now available for Xbox One, Nintendo Switch and PC via Steam! This bonus content grants detectives four changeable side banner backgrounds that include images of Missile, Sissel, Lynne, Kamila, Black Cat, and Ray. The two additional background music tracks “Missile ~ A Courageous Little Animal” and “Chicken Paradise” are also available for pre-order. The above bonus content is available on PlayStation 4 for a limited time at game launch!

Monster Hunter Rise: Sunbreak arriving on April 28th

Attention hunters! After Kamura’s valiant defense against the calamitous forces of the Fury, a new kingdom across the sea calls for help. Monster Hunter Rise: Sunbreakthe huge expansion of the award-winning and top-selling Monster Hunter Riselaunches on Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, Windows, PlayStation 5 and PlayStation 4 on April 28, 2023.

Travel with the valiant knight Dame Fiorayne to the port of Elgado Outpost, where you will assist a new cast of allies in determining the source of the anomalous monster activity. Battle new enemies, learn devastating new techniques, and explore rich new environments in your quest to uncover the truth about the Western horror-inspired Three Lords. Monster Hunter Rise: Sunbreak will launch with all post-release content up to the free Update 3 (Ver.13), which includes harrowing encounters like Chaotic Gore Magala. Information regarding the arrival of future free title updates will be revealed at a later time.

Hunters on Nintendo Switch™ and PC via Steam can stay tuned, as updates related to Free Title Update 5 (Ver.15) arrive in April.

Introduced a new in-game commentator by street fighter 6

street fighter 6 is revolutionizing the series with its brand new live commentary feature. Today, Capcom announced that popular Japanese actress Hikaru Takahashi is joining the fray as the eighth and final in-game commentator at launch. The live commentary feature incorporates the voices of famous Fighting Game Community (FGC) commentators and influential personalities to narrate matches in real time with easy-to-understand gameplay explanations. Four seasoned play-by-play commentators include Jeremy “Vicious” Lopez, Ryutaro “Aru” Noda, Kosuke Hiraiwa and Steve “TastySteve” Scott, with a tag team of four other commentators including Hikaru Takahashi, Thea Trinidad, HE Demone Kakka and James “jchensor” Chen. Subtitles for live commentary are also available in 13 languages.

Also announced today was the introduction of Rally Support, where commentators will cheer on the competitors and build enthusiasm as the match progresses!

Players from all over the world will be able to immerse themselves in the action of street fighter 6 starting June 2, 2023 on PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X|S and PC via Steam.

More ways to play Mega Man Battle Network Legacy Collection

Director Masakazu “Mr. Famous” Eguchi unveiled the arrival of new features in Mega Man Battle Network Legacy Collection. All 499 Patch Cards created by Mega Man™ Battler Network 4 onwards will be included in the collection! Previously, these were physical cards only sold in Japan and had to be scanned in-game. Additionally, players who want to focus on experiencing Lan’s story and her Navi, MegaMan.EXE, can now use the new Buster MAX Mode, which will automatically be disabled for online NetBattles. This mode multiplies the damage of MegaMan.EXE’s MegaBuster by 100, helping you beat NetBattles so you can enjoy the story! Speaking of enjoying a story, the first two seasons of the Mega Man™ NT Warrior animated series will be available for free starting March 21! For more information visit the Mega Man Battle Network Legacy Collection official site.

Try out all the top 10 titles from Mega Man™ Battle Network when Mega Man Battle Network Legacy Collection is coming to PlayStation®4, Nintendo Switch™, and PC via Steam on April 14, 2023! Pre-orders are now available for the bundle Mega Man Battle Network Legacy Collection. Those who purchase the collection before launch will receive two additional skins for 3D MegaMan on the launch screen, as well as four bonus tracks to listen to on the music player. Digital versions of volumes 1 and 2 can also be purchased separately at launch

capcom 40th anniversary

Capcom is celebrating its 40th anniversary this year, and today’s celebrations also included the grand opening of Capcom Town, a digital theme park commemorating the historic milestone. Fans will be able to explore the digital museum and more when Capcom Town opens its doors on June 12, 2023.