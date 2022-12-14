CAPCOM announced the release date for Mega Man Battle Network Legacy Collectionunder development for PlayStation 4, Nintendo Switch and PC. The collection will be available in its entirety in a single package, or divided into two volumes, from the next April 14, 2023 worldwide.

The console versions will be distributed in physical edition, at least for the US market, while by us the compilation will be distributed only in digital format. Here is the list of games contained in the collection, followed by a new trailer and a video where “Mr. Famous” himself shows us the online features.

Milan (December 14, 2022) – Prepare your NetNavi and join Mega Man to save the Net Society once again! Mega Man™ Battle Network Legacy Collection is coming to PlayStation®4, Nintendo Switch™ and PC via Steam on April 14, 2023! Try out all 10 Mega Man™ Battle Network titles, complete with previously exclusive Battle Chips and the long-awaited NetBattle, and enjoy together with friends and other players around the world. Pre-orders are now available for the bundle Mega Man Battle Network Legacy Collection, which includes two additional skins for the PET screen and songs to listen to in the Music Player. Digital versions of volumes 1 and 2 can also be purchased separately at launch

Join MegaMan.EXE and the NetNavi to save the interconnected world of the Net Society! With the collection’s online features, players can use room codes to dive into Private Battles with friends, join Casual Battles with others online, or fight for Netbattler nobility in Ranked Matches! NetBattlers looking for a real mix can also choose from different battle rules, such as wagering Battle Chips in Real Thing battles, testing the Triple Battles introduced in Mega Man™ Battle Network 3 or Version Battles returning from Mega Man™ Battle Network 4. Players looking for specific Battle Chips can trade them with friends and other Netbattlers around the world. In addition to trading Battle Chips collected from the series, players can trade MegaMan.EXE styles to customize their appearance, and swap Navi customization programs to make MegaMan.EXE even stronger. Players can even download rare Battle Chips that were previously available mainly during promotional events in Japan! 15 downloadable Battle Chips can be accessed via the MegaMan screen in each game.

In addition to trying these beloved titles of Mega Man online with other NetNavi operators, players who pre-order will enjoy the following exclusive additional content! MegaMan.EXE PET on the launch screen is customizable with two brand new skins: Hub Style for Volume 1 and Dark MegaMan for Volume 2. Also, four new special and original music arrangements from the series Mega Man Battle Network will be available in the Music Player as part of the pre-order bonus pack.

Mega Man Battle Network Legacy Collection will broadcast other new features for players to enjoy, including an optional high resolution filter, an interactive 3D Megaman.EXE PET on the launch screen, more than 1,000 Mega Man art and 188 different music tracks to listen to!

To celebrate the arrival of Mega Man Battle Network Legacy Collection, stay tuned for a mega marathon! Seasons 1 and 2 of the animated series MegaMan™ NT Warrior will stream for free on Capcom USA Twitch channel and also uploaded to the official youtube channel of Mega Man at the beginning of 2023.