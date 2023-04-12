Whether it’s Rock Man or Mega Man, that little robot born in 1987 has colored the afternoons of many young people on platforms of all kinds. And while the product has evolved with Mega Man X, with the arrival of Zero and with ever more captivating games, a very particular backlash from Capcom gave birth in 2001 Mega Man Battle Network.

Forgotten the platform, main master of the series, this game proposed the mechanics of trading cards (which at the time was very popular) with a world to explore in real life (with the protagonist Lan Hikari) and in the virtual counterpart (with precisely, Mega Man ).

Definitely out of the ordinary, in an era where daring could bring advantages and the risk would not have caused pauper, Capcom therefore launches a series of games (there are 6, but in reality they came out in duplicate) that will win over fans and non-fans of the blue robot. Today we finally rediscover it with Mega Man Battle Network Legacy Collection.

Jack-In

Set in the future far past for us (year 200X), the world is used to having i PETsmobile devices equipped with sentient programs called NetNavis, capable of exploiting the network in many ways. Where there is profit there is crime, and therefore a new way of doing cybercrimes is born: all the problems that these events will entail will fall on the shoulders of our hero, the boy Lan Hikari and his NetNavis, MegaMan.EXE.

Despite the substantial detachment from the original genre, the various NetNavis are inspired by the imagery of the classic Mega Man: in fact, it is not strange to find oneself in front of Zero, old bosses and allies, and some new creations. To close the mega package (which we remember to be divided into two parts, the first collection with chapters 1, 2 and 3, and the second with chapters 4, 5 and 6) finally we think of the additions to the collection as a art galleryto be able to see all the artwork of the game, and the Music playerto hear the tracks of the various titles.

Finally, if you fall into the Battle Network fussy category, those who at the time had tried to grab all the Battle Chips more powerful (those limited during events), there will be all 15 in this edition, allowing you to manually add them to your game. Also present 499 patch cards, which since chapter 4 have started to improve and fix the balance of the game. Very intriguing then, especially for more experienced players, the possibility of activating the Buster MAX Modewhich will allow each hit of the Buster, the cannon that Mega Man uses to shoot, to remove 100 damage instead of 1.

Last, but not least, also the online sector: in fact, you can make some NetBattle against other players (choosing the rules so as not to run into different modes and different Patch Cards) and exchange Battle Chips, so you can complete your collection.

A silent return

It must be said that the work done on the game is evident: although it is obvious that in front of you you have a game born on Game Boy Advancethe ad filter High resolution files a lot pixelation of the images, while the title can be played very well thanks to a pleasant frame, both on PC and on laptop.

The gameplay, however strange, cannot be defined as either modern or ancient: it is not the classic platformer, a genre that still today conquers thousands of players, but neither is it the RPG in more standard rounds. The ability to move within the battlefield, to alternate between powerful moves and the classic blaster, and having enemies with particular attack patterns are all things that give Mega Man Battle Network Legacy Collection the ability to be a evergreen.

If there is one thing that continues to make the game a bit clipped, at least in Italy, it is the lack of Italian language: the game, in fact, in some sections will also offer simple environmental puzzles, which for a person unfamiliar with English (or Chinese or Japanese) could however become insurmountable obstacles.

apart from this, Mega Man Battle Network Legacy Collection brings back everything that had made the game something fantastic: a title that in an era where if you were born a platformer you died a platformer, has been able to offer a hybrid gameplay – which in this precise historical period seems to be out of control – with the right parts of speed typical of Mega Man, and a truly original strategic system.