Capcom has announced that Mega Man Battle Network Legacy Collectiona complete collection of 10 Mega Man Battle Network games coming to PS4 (and PS5 via backwards compatibility), Nintendo Switch and PC via Steam, will be available from April 14, 2023. The release date was also shared via a trailer, which you can see just below.

Mega Man Battle Network Legacy Collection was announced earlier this year. Originally posted for Game Boy Advance from 2001 to 2005Mega Man Battle Network puts you in control of MegaMan.EXE, a NetNavi run by Lan Hiraki who tries to foil the plans of the online criminal organization WWW.

The games are all presented in their own original format GBA 3:2, but there are some improvements. There’s an optional high-res filter, for example, as well as online play support for battles, chip swaps, and other features.

The collection includes 10 games as Mega Man Battle Network has proposed more than one version of the various chapters starting from Mega Man Battle Network 3, a bit like Pokémon has always done. This collection therefore includes the various versions of the games, but also 15 downloadable Battle Chips, originally only available at promotional events in Japan and therefore never made it to the West.

The collection can be purchased both in its entirety and individually two volumes. The latter divide the series in half: the first volume includes Mega Man Battle Networks 1 to 3, while the second includes Mega Man Battle Networks 4 to 6.

Here you can see the announcement trailer for PC, PS4 and Switch of Mega Man Battle Network Legacy Collection.