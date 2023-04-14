Capcom reminds you that Mega Man Battle Network Legacy Collection And available from todayas the launch trailer official published for the occasion, with a “Mega Cut” that makes a sort of summary of the contents and features of the game.

Announced last June, Mega Man Battle Network Legacy Collection is one compilations which features ten titles in the Mega Man Battle Network series all together, originally released for the Game Boy Advance.

These are strategy-style titles, in which we find ourselves controlling Mega Man.EXE on a grid-based battlefield, using Battle Chips to gain devastating abilities.

This collection includes a gallery with more than 1000 images and a music mode with more than 150 songs from the series. The original Mega Man Battle Network was released for the Game Boy Advance in 2001 as an RPG with strategy elements in which you play as the human boy called Lan and his digital sidekick, MegaMan.EXE. Lan becomes involved in a series of extravagant adventures during which MegaMan.EXE fights and eliminates viruses that are invading the network, often due to the nefarious plans of Dr. Wily. The games take place in the year 20XX, but in an alternate timeline to the classic series.

Starting with Mega Man Battle Network 3, the games have been released in two versions for each release, Pokémon-style, with slight differences in enemies and collectibles. Mega Man Battle Network 4 sold 1.35 million copies between the two releases; only Mega Man 2 and Mega Man 11 have sold more in the franchise.

You can learn more about this new collection by reading our review of Mega Man Battle Network Legacy Collection published today, on the occasion of the launch of the game.