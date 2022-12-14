This year one of the revelations that fans of Capcom has been the Megaman Battle Network Legacy Collection, compiled from the series that brings together 10 games of this spin off saga. And although some news was given after its announcement, the release date had not been confirmed, something that changed a few hours ago.

Through a new trailer, it is confirmed that this collection will hit the market next April 14, 2023, with new features that fans who follow this sub-saga of the blue robot will like. Ensuring that the online game with battles will be present, and to that is added the possibility of changing fight chips to use in the confrontations.

Here the video:

The physical or digital version contains two games, Volume 1 and Volume 2, on a single game card or disc. If all ten titles were combined into one package, they would be recognized as different games. This would affect online features, so it was necessary to keep releases like Vol. 1 and Vol. 2. Something that also happened with the collection of mega man x

The included games are based on the Japanese versions and as a result the code had to be rewritten. For this collection, the English versions will have equivalent content to the Japanese ones. To that are added some gift skins that do not appear in the original games, this to have something extra for fans of the franchise.

Via: Capcom

Editor’s note: It is without a doubt one of the compilations that I am most looking forward to in 2023, since the Battle Network is a franchise that cannot be played in its entirety. It is cause for joy to know your departure date.