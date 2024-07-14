By: José María Gaxiola, General Director of Trocadero CAADES.

For more than 100 years, in the time of Porfirio Diaz, there has been an attempt to develop a runner that Link to Mexico with the United States and Canada.

In 2021, a institutional fund specialized in attracting capital for infrastructure development from the markets more liquids of the worldnamed CAXXOR presented “T-MEC Corridor” projecta megaproject which aims to transform the logistics infrastructure in Mexico and in all the world.

He T-MEC Corridor will represent one of the private investments further important in Mexico’s logistics infrastructure. It will be one of the most significant multimodal developments in America and will allow a strategic reconfiguration of the trade to level global.

This project already has the approval of the federal government of Mexicoof USA and CanadaThis reinforces the interest of the three countries that make up a free trade agreement to encourage the development of rail, land and sea routes.

With an initial private investment of more than 3.3 billion dollars, Grupo CAXXOR plans to integrate a logistics center in Winnipeg, Canada, and expand Mexico’s rail connections with the United States border area, with the aim of establishing relationships with railway companies operating in Canada. This will allow the rehabilitation of 167 kilometers of Mexican railways and the construction of 84 kilometers of tracks. In this way, Pacific trade will have direct access to 100 percent of the 7,115 kilometers of railways that make up the T-MEC Corridor. In addition, it will be integrated into the transcontinental railway network consisting of 61,752 kilometers in the United States and Canada alone.

The USMCA Corridor will be an ingenious redesign of maritime routes that will impact life in North America and the world. It will represent a turning point in Mexico’s industrial development and will redefine logistics infrastructure forever. The project is comprised of the Sinaloa Maritime Terminal, 366 kilometers of the Durango – Sinaloa Railroad, and four USMCA inland ports: Puerto Interior Durango, Puerto La Laguna, Puerto Coahuila -Centro, and Puerto Coahuila-Norte.

The Sinaloa Maritime Terminal will be developed by Puerto Verde Holding with an investment of 700 million dollars in its first phase. The TMS will be located on the Sinaloa coast in the El Patole region (near the town of Dimas) in the municipality of San Ignacio.

The maritime terminal will be used to receive large cargo ships. The location of this maritime terminal is strategic because the depth in that region is what is required to receive cargo ships with a capacity of 24 thousand containers.

The Durango-Sinaloa railroad will be part of the T-MEC Corridor and will be the core of a large logistics, industrial, commercial and agricultural expansion complex for the northern economic zone of Mexico. The connections that will be created include the construction of a 360-kilometer electrified railroad, which will connect Sinaloa with Durango and, in this way, Asia and Oceania with the entire territory of North America in the most challenging railway project in the history of Mexico.

The T-MEC Corridor will be one of the largest economic projects in the history of our country and Mexico, with this infrastructure, will be structuring its commercial anchor in the Asia-Pacific area with North America and in this way Sinaloa will also be consolidated as an international agribusiness center.

