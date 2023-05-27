With videoIt was an exciting qualifying in Monaco, where Max Verstappen eventually managed to grab pole position. It was the 23rd of his Formula 1 career and afterwards the two-time world champion emphasized how happy he was with it. Nyck de Vries was also satisfied.

“We knew that this weekend was a struggle could be,” said Verstappen, who took his first-ever pole position in his home city. “But we kept improving and we started to perform better and better. I gave everything I had, hit the wall here and there, but I’m very happy to “It’s my first time on pole here. We need a good start because it’s short to the first corner. At race pace we’re normally fast, but we need to keep it clean and calm.”

It was the 23rd pole position of his career, giving him one more than Fernando Alonso. Was this also the best of them all? "No, but it was good enough", said the world champion during the press conference. I am so happy to finally be first here. Qualifying went very well, although I had to hit a few walls. I was here always fast in the last sector, it's always chaotic in Monaco, so I knew it was going to be exciting again this weekend."







“Adrenalin rushed through my body. That’s even more here than on other tracks, because you know you’re going to be in the wall if you make a small mistake. This is the most difficult lap for qualifying, much more difficult than the other street circuits,” concluded Verstappen, winner of the race in Monaco once in 2021.

De Vries: ‘My best qualification’

Nyck de Vries qualified twelfth and was 'quite satisfied with that'. In the 'mixed zone' he was cheering when he saw his good friend Verstappen grab pole position. "It's been a solid weekend so far," said the Dutchman, who still failed to take any World Cup points and was under increasing pressure. will be added to AlphaTauri ,,Of course I want more, but this was a great qualification tricky here, it's not easy to get a free lap."

"In the end, we also deviated from our tire strategy, which was not the intention," continues De Vries at via play. "You are constantly reacting here because you don't know what's coming. But I think P12 is my best qualification, so that's certainly nice. I just hope to have a good race tomorrow. It is important that we drive our own race and do not try to create the chances ourselves, but let it come to us. If we have a good race then I can be satisfied tomorrow night."







Result, position and program

View the results of this year's grands prix, the position in the general classification and the program for the rest of the season here.





