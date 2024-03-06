Home page World

From: Yannick Hanke

Curious scenes on Austrian TV: A chef frying a fish in front of the camera on ORF. It's just a shame that the animal is strictly protected. And the reaction?

Vienna – The fish in the pan is going crazy. A cooking show in the evening program of the Austrian TV station ORF is suddenly in focus – but not in a positive sense. The reason for this is a major faux pas that resulted in an endangered fish being fried in front of the camera. How could that happen?

Fish faux pas on ORF: Chef fries an endangered species

The unwanted animal protagonist in this story is the female nerfling. The animal, which belongs to the European carp family, has long been threatened with extinction due to water pollution and hydraulic engineering measures, reports, among other things oe24.at. The ORF probably didn't have this on their radar – and once again made a name for themselves with a glitch.

In the show “Niederösterreich Today”, which is broadcast every Tuesday and presents recipes to cook, a big fiasco was to occur. The Frauennerfling mentioned ended up first in the pan and then on the plate, along with the side dishes. That shouldn't have happened, after all there is a year-round ban on catching the fish. The Frauennerfling is strictly protected – and is not an edible fish.

ORF apologizes for huge misstep – after massive reports from angry viewers

It is still unclear how this faux pas could have occurred at ORF. The fish fiasco happened on Tuesday, February 27, 2024. A week later Apologies from moderator Claudia Schuber. “Last week we cooked up a delicious fish, the so-called Frauennerfling. But it is protected all year round, and we apologize for that. We had different information about this,” said Schubert in the context of “Niederösterreich Today”.

The apology was preceded by various reports from angry viewers, it is said. In parts of Austria, the female nerfling is listed as an endangered species. Roland Lukesch probably didn't know that. Because the innkeeper from Haslau on the Danube – where the fish is native, among other things – took action undeterred and prepared “minced laberl”, i.e. meatballs.

False regret? ORF continues to promote the court with the Frauennerfling

How sincere ORF's apology is meant remains questionable. Because the ORF praises the Frauennerfling on its Homepage continues to be served as a fasting dish. As mentioned at the beginning, the animal is not even considered a food fish. That leaves them Crown newspaper The following is the conclusion: “Why the poor animal had to end up on the plate is largely unclear.”

By the way: In Germany there are also clear regulations regarding carp fishing. This means that the Frauennerfling is protected all year round in Baden-Württemberg. In Bavaria, the fish may not be pulled out of the water at least between March 1st and June 30th. The Frauennerfling is not native to other parts of this country.

