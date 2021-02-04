The weather is currently mild in many parts of Germany. But in the coming days winter could really hit again. That is the forecast.

Dortmund – Some areas in North Rhine-Westphalia have already turned into a winter wonderland this year. So much so that places like Winterberg and Hellenthal were overrun by so-called snow tourists. Other cities, on the other hand, only had a short time to enjoy the snow – once there, the white splendor was quickly gone. But now experts are talking about a true onset of winter that is still to come. RUHR24.de* knows what’s up.

Some meteorologists warn currently facing a real snow chaos – they expect up to 50 centimeters of fresh snow and temperatures of minus 20 degrees*. Accordingly, the winter should slowly spread across Germany at the weekend. The German Weather Service (DWD) also sees the snow coming, but the experts have not (so far) read anything about mega fresh snow and double-digit minus temperatures. Either way: the snow should come.