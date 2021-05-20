This year there was no flu epidemic in Germany. But now researchers are warning of a particularly difficult year for influenza.

Munich – US experts are warning of a major flu wave in the coming season. As in many countries, influenza hardly played a role this year. According to the CDC, fewer than 2,000 diseases have been confirmed in the laboratory. In typical flu years, there are usually more than 200,000 cases. It is estimated that nine to 45 million Americans contract influenza each year. In Germany, too, the RKI reports just 519 laboratory-confirmed diseases, which is fewer cases than ever before.

Scientists attribute this to the corona crisis. The mask requirement and distance rules have ensured that the flu could not spread. However, this could have a negative impact in the next influenza season.

“This year, a significant portion of the population did not become infected with the flu as usual and became immune,” said Andy Pekosz, professor of microbiology at the Johns Hopkins Bloomberg School of Public Health, NBC. “That could mean that the susceptibility of the population to the flu will increase.” So it could be a particularly bad flu year. When infected with the flu, infected people develop a certain immunity. Since there were almost no infections in the corona year, this immune protection is no longer available.

Experts fear a strong flu wave, but the vaccine could be particularly good this year

In addition to the low number of flu sufferers, the experts note a broad positive aspect of this influenza season: there are only a few flu strains in circulation. It is still unclear whether this is only due to the few cases examined. If fewer virus strains were actually on the move, this would have a positive effect on vaccine development.

The flu vaccine could then be better suited and thus also be more effective. However, if this circumstance is based on insufficiently investigated cases, the vaccine could not be manufactured precisely. Nevertheless, an unsuitable flu vaccine helps with a severe course of the disease. Therefore, experts advise to get vaccinated especially this year. More and more studies are also showing that the flu vaccination also increases protection against the corona virus. If the hygiene rules introduced due to Corona are continued, the great flu wave in the coming season could be weaker than feared. (jsch)

