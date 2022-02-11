The man was flashed in January 2020. He was speeding ‘only’ 10 km/h, but when officers saw him raising his middle finger at them, they filed a complaint for insult. The Ratingen court agreed and sentenced the driver to a fine of 1,200 euros. He thereby multiplied the fine of the offender by a factor of sixty.

Police used the photo this week to point out the lack of respect for police officers, rescuers and firefighters. “We believe that everyone deserves respect. Not only police officers, but also our employees during the speed measurements,” according to a statement Facebook message from the police. In the same report, the police complained about damaged radar measuring equipment and motorists arguing with controlling colleagues and sometimes physically attacking and injuring them.