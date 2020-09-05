No hope was given to this species of animal. But now a specimen has been sighted – by a little girl.

North Sea – This animal was in German Wadden Sea long since extinct – that’s why the find is a hit! A six year old girl is at Dutch North Sea Beach on the remains of one Hippocampus encountered. One Seahorse. since 1886 were on the North and Baltic Seas only about seventy copies discovered this genus – for decades none at all, she is amazed Frankfurter Allgemeine Zeitung (FAZ) given this news.

Six-year-old makes a spectacular find at the North Sea – many are now raising their hopes

Only the body and tail of the animal were left. Now he does Sensational find hope that this species will return. “Seahorses have been sighted more frequently since 1998, initially in Belgium, but in 2007 several specimens were found in the Dutch and German Wadden Sea”, writes the FAZ.

Sensational discovery in the North Sea: Seahorse sightings are so rare that they have their own databases

She therefore asked the biologist Rainer Borcherding about the current seahorse find. The employee of Wadden Sea Protection Station in Husum operates the website www.beachexplorer.org. Here everyone can report their finds on the beach – the Database can be seen: According to the report, Borcherding has collected seahorse sightings from over a hundred years.

Climate change is changing the North Sea – are southern species like the seahorse coming?

According to the expert, these animals prefer to live in warmer Water – and of all people Climate change with the accompanying warming of the waters around 1.3 degrees for example leave the cod disappear, but promote southern species like the seahorses. Seagrass meadows are therefore the natural habitat of the seahorse.

“Our observations show that the seagrass meadows in the northern Wadden Sea are clearly expanding again,” quoted Christian Buschbaum from the newspaper Wadden Sea Station Sylt of the Alfred Wegener Institute. However, he does not believe that the seahorse will bloom along with the seagrass: “The majority of the returned seagrass meadows are in areas that dry out when the water is low.” * tz.de belongs to the Ippen-Digital editorial network.