Was 2,492-carat diamond found in Botswana, largest found since 1905. Unearthed in the Karowe mine in central Botswana, it was publicly displayed by President Mokgweetsi Masisi during an official ceremony. According to the Botswana government, it is the second largest diamond ever discovered in a mine. As yet unnamed, the diamond weighs about half a kilo.

It was still too early, officials said, to estimate the value of the stone found using X-ray technology or decide how it would be sold. A smaller diamond from the same mine in Botswana sold for $63 million in 2016, a record.

“This is history in the making,” said Naseem Lahri, Botswana managing director for Lucara Diamond Corp., the Canadian mining company that found the diamond. “I’m very proud. It’s a product of Botswana,” he added.