Insurer ASR is going to pay a lot of money for people who were duped in the past when they bought a so-called extortionate policy from ASR and Aegon. A total of 250 million euros will be repaid. The amount that customers get back varies from hundreds of euros to sometimes tens of thousands of euros.
Chiel Timmermans
Latest update:
19:04
Free unlimited access to Showbytes? Which can!
Log in or create an account and never miss anything from the stars.
#Mega #deal #extortionate #policies #ASR #pay #victims #million