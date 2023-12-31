Value is the highest ever accumulated in history; bets go until 5pm and the draw will take place at 8pm

A Mega da Virada will be drawn this Sunday (Dec 31, 2023). The prize of R$570 million is the highest amount ever accumulated from Caixa Econômica Federal bets. Users can place bets until 5pm. The draw will be done at 8pm. Read the historical series below:

The available numbers range from 1 to 60. Whoever comes closest to matching the 6 drawn wins. Bets start at R$5. If 1 or more players choose the correct numerals, the maximum prize is divided between them.

If no one gets all 6 right, the division goes to those who get only 5 right. If there are no hits for that amount, it drops to 4 and so on.

The bet can be placed at any lottery in the Caixa Econômica Federal, responsible for administering the draw. The institution offers the possibility of betting on site or application official. You must be over 18 years old.

In online media, the player does not necessarily need to choose games one by one. There is the possibility of choosing the numbers at random.

The minimum bet is for the game with 6 numbers. Each one costs R$5. The more numbers the player chooses, the greater the value of the game. The maximum is 20 numbers, which costs around R$190,000.

The money comes from bets placed by Mega Sena. However, it does not refer to the total accumulated by lotteries. Part of the revenue is passed on to the federal government and entities, which must use it for investments in areas such as health and education. It also goes towards maintaining betting services.

The prize already comes with a 30% discount on Income Tax.