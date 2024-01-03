From the editorial teami From the editorial team https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/da-redacao/ 03/01/2024 – 10:03

Caixa Econômica Federal reported, this Wednesday, the 3rd, that part of the bettors who won the main prize of the Mega da Virada have already come forward to withdraw the amount. The dozens of winners from Ipira (SC) and Salvador (BA) should soon receive the prize for contest 2670. There were, in total, 10 winners in 5 bets.

In the case of Salvador's bet, 5 of the 6 winners of the pool have already come forward to receive the prize. The winners of:

Bom Despacho (MG)

Redemption (PA)

Ferraz de Vasconcelos (SP) – made via electronic channel.

You drawn numbers were: 24 – 56 – 33 – 48 – 21 – 41.

In addition to the winning bet, whoever matches four or five numbers also wins on the court and on the corner.

How to withdraw the Mega da Virada prize?

The winner can receive the Mega Sena prizes and other Caixa Lottery contests at any accredited lottery outlet or at bank branches. If the gross prize is greater than R$2,112, as is the case with the new millionaires of 2024, payment can only be made at Caixa branches, upon presentation of original proof of identity with CPF and original, winning bet receipt.

It is worth remembering that amounts equal to or above R$10,000 are paid within a minimum period of two business days from presentation at the bank branch.

Payment of prizes for Mega-Sena bets made via Internet Banking, regardless of the value, can only be redeemed at branches. It is necessary to present a document from the holder indicated on the bet slip, or his/her proxy, upon presentation of proof of identity with CPF and a printout of the winning ticket.

What happens if the winner doesn't claim the prize?

The awards prescribe 90 days after the draw date. After this period, the amounts are transferred to the National Treasury for application in FIES – Higher Education Student Financing Fund.​​​​