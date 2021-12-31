Caixa Econômica Federal updated the estimate of the Mega da Virada premium. Now, the forecast is that the prize for the 13th edition of Mega da Virada will reach the amount of R$ 370 million.

There is still time to become a millionaire in 2021. Bets can be placed until 17:00 this Friday (31) and the draw will be at 20:00.

Where do I place my Mega Sena da Virada bets?

Bets can be placed at lottery outlets, on the site and in the Lotteries Caixa app.

How much does it cost?

The value of a bet with six numbers is R$4.50.

Can I make a pool?

Yes. It is necessary to form a group of bettors, choose the bet numbers, mark the amount of odds and register the game.

Does the Mega Sena da Virada accumulate?

The Mega Sena da Virada prize does not accumulate. If there are no winners with the six drawn numbers, the value will be divided between the five tens and so on.

Where do I watch the draw?

The transmissions of Caixa’s lottery drawings can be monitored here.

