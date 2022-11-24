Betting for the Mega da Virada, a special Mega-Sena contest numbered 2,550, has already begun. The prize estimated at BRL 450 million is the biggest in history and the draw will take place on December 31st. The Mega da Virada main prize does not accumulate. If there are no winners in the main bracket, with 6 numbers matching, it will be divided among the 2nd bracket winners (with 5 numbers matching) and so on.

Bets must be placed with a specific Mega da Virada ticket at any lottery shop in the country, in addition to the Caixa Econômica Federal Loterias app, available for iOS and Android, and the Loterias Caixa Portal. Customers with Internet Banking Caixa access can also place their bets on the bank’s website.

To play Mega da Virada, just dial 6 to 20 numbers out of the 60 available on the ticket. The bettor can still let the system choose the numbers through Surpresinha. The value of the single bet, with 6 numbers, is R$ 4.50.

Bettors can also increase their chances of winning by placing group bets through Bolão Caixa. Just fill in the appropriate field on the ticket or ask the lottery attendant. In the Mega-Sena, the pools have a minimum price of R$ 10, however, each share cannot be less than R$ 5. It is possible to place a pool of at least 2 and a maximum of 100 shares. It is also possible to purchase shares of sweepstakes organized by lottery units. In this case, an additional service fee of up to 35% of the quota value may be charged.

If only one winner takes the Mega da Virada prize and invests the entire amount in Caixa’s Poupança, he will receive R$ 2.7 million in the first month. The prize money is enough to buy 50 mansions, worth R$9 million each.