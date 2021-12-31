Caixa Econômica Federal raffled off last Friday night (31) the winning numbers of Mega da Virada, which should pay the winner R$ 378 million.

Mega da Virada does not accumulate, in this way, if no one hits the six numbers, whoever hits five dozen takes the prize and so on. Remember that if you have more than one winner, the value will be divided.

Check the numbers drawn

46, 32, 15, 12, 23, 33

