A Mega da Virada drew the numbers for the unprecedented prize of R$588 million on the night of this Sunday, the 31st. The jackpot, the largest amount ever accumulated in the history of Mega-Sena, also suffered a sudden increase of R$18 million minutes before the draw.

In addition to the winning bet, whoever matches four or five numbers also wins on the court and on the corner. It is worth remembering that the Mega da Virada is not cumulative for future draws and, when no one matches the six numbers, the value is divided between the winners of the corner.



