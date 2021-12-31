With just a few hours before the end of the Mega Sena da Virada betting, the Caixa Econômica Federal website, due to the high demand, created a virtual waiting room.

At 1:50 pm, the time indicated by the website was 13 minutes, but the forecast increased with time. Bets can be placed until 5 pm this Friday (31) and the draw will be at 8 pm.

Mega da Virada: there’s still time! Know how to play and draw time

Where do I place my Mega Sena da Virada bets?

Bets can be placed at lottery outlets, on the site and in the Lotteries Caixa app.

How much does it cost?

The value of a bet with six numbers is R$4.50.

Can I make a pool?

Yes. It is necessary to form a group of bettors, choose the bet numbers, mark the amount of odds and register the game.

Does the Mega Sena da Virada accumulate?

The Mega Sena da Virada prize does not accumulate. If there are no winners with the six drawn numbers, the value will be divided between the five tens and so on.

Where do I watch the draw?

The transmissions of Caixa’s lottery drawings can be monitored here.

See too

+ Horoscope: check today’s forecast for your sign

+ Video: Driver leaves Tesla car on autopilot and sleeps on SP highway

+ Food stamps: understand what changes with new rules for benefit



+ See which were the most stolen cars in SP in 2021

+ Expedition identifies giant squid responsible for ship wreck in 2011

+ Everything you need to know before buying a crockpot

+ Discovered in Armenia most eastern aqueduct of the Roman Empire

+ US Agency warns: never wash raw chicken meat

+ Passenger attacks and pulls out two stewardess teeth

+ Aloe gel in the drink: see the benefits

+ Lemon-squeezing trick becomes a craze on social media



+ Lake Superior: the best freshwater wave in the world?