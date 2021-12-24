Mega da Virada will pay a desired prize of R$ 350 million, the biggest in Mega-Sena’s history, on December 31st.

See what you need to know about Mega da Virada:

How much does it cost?

6-number bet: R$4.50;

7 numbers bet: R$31.50;

8-number bet: R$126;

9 numbers bet: R$ 378;

10 numbers bet: R$ 945;

11 numbers bet: R$ 2,079;

12 numbers bet: R$ 4,158;

13 numbers bet: R$ 7,722;

14 numbers bet: R$13,513.50;

15 numbers bet: R$22,522.50.

How to bet?

The games can be made at any lottery in the country, through the Loterias Caixa app (Android or iOS) and by Caixa Econômica Federal website.

deadline to bet

Mega Virada bets can be placed until 5pm on December 31st.

When is the draw?

On New Year’s Eve, the 31st, at 8 pm.

Is it possible to follow the draw?

The Mega da Virada draw will be broadcast live on YouTube by Loterias Caixa and on Facebook, in addition to being broadcast on TV Globo.

Who can bet?

Older than 18 years.

What are the chances of winning?

According to Caixa, the probability of winning the prize with a single bet (6 numbers) is 1 in 50,063,860. If it’s a maximum bet (15 tens), the odds of winning the prize are 1 in 10,003.

What is the time to claim the prize?

The fortune can expire 90 days after the date of the draw. Afterwards, if the winner does not claim their prize, the amount will be transferred to the national treasury for application in the Fund for Financing Students in Higher Education (Fies).

What if no one wins?

The Mega da Virada, unlike the traditional Mega-Sena prizes, does not accumulate: if no one hits the 6 tens, the prize will be divided between whoever hit the five numbers.

How was 2020?

The R$325.2 million prize was split between two bets that hit the six dozen. One of the winners, from Aracaju (SE), did not withdraw half of his prize.

