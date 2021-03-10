Austria is looking for a solid way out of permanent lockdown in the coronavirus pandemic. The gastronomy between Vienna and Tyrol can hope. The news ticker.

Coronavirus pandemic in Austria : The number of new corona infections remains high in the Alpine republic.

: The number of new corona infections remains high in the Alpine republic. Further gigantic economic aid is being initiated between Vienna and Tyrol – this time tips for waiters are also included.

Update from March 10th, 7.30 p.m .: How well do the vaccinations protect against infections with the coronavirus? In Vienna, Austria *, the corona cases in old people’s homes are falling sharply – in other words, where Covid 19 risk patients live (see link).

Corona crisis in Austria: Gastronomy opens much earlier in Vorarlberg than in the rest of the country

Update from March 10th, 6.30 p.m .: Despite the persistently high number of corona infections, Austria wants to stick to plans according to which the gastronomy should reopen on March 27th after a long lockdown.

Our declared goal is that we open the doors on the 27th, ”declared Tourism Minister Elisabeth Köstinger (ÖVP) loudly Kronen newspaper this Wednesday at a press conference.

One federal state is now leaving: In Vorarlberg on the border with Switzerland and Germany, restaurants and cafés are allowed to open on Monday, March 15, subject to strict hygiene rules.

Coronavirus pandemic in Austria: mega aid package for the economy and gastronomy

First report from March 10th: Munich / Vienna – Austria * wants to really boost its economy after a year of coronavirus pandemic *. For this purpose, the federal government of Chancellor Sebastian Kurz (ÖVP) * has announced the next mega economic aid.

According to the head of government from Vienna, the focus is on an aid package worth 430 million euros: Sectors that were particularly affected by the closings in the hard lockdown * or that continue to be affected, such as the catering and hotel industry and the tourism industry as a whole.

Coronavirus pandemic in Austria: 430 million euros in corona economic aid

“Austria is in first place in Europe with economic aid and short-time work support. But some particularly affected sectors continue to suffer massively from the necessary restrictions. It is therefore important to give the companies affected and their employees special support, ”said Kurz, according to the news portal oe24.at.

Striking: This time, according to the report, there is also a loss of tip for waitresses and waitresses. One-time there is therefore 175 euros net. At least one could say. However, anyone who deals with gastronomy knows that good service staff usually earn more tips for their own wallet.

Coronavirus pandemic in Austria: tip compensation for gastronomy

20,000 companies and 150,000 employees are said to be affected by this regulation alone. Meanwhile, despite further planned easing, the Corona * infection numbers remain high. The Ministry of Health reported 2528 newly registered Covid-19 * cases within 24 hours for Wednesday, March 10. Within one day, 19 more fatalities were counted in connection with the insidious lung disease.

Track everyone Developments on the corona crisis * in Austria here in the news ticker.